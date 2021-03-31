Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

