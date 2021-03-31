Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires Shares of 24,724 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 99,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,425. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.