Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires Shares of 72,976 Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 2.68% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 539,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,113,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,482,000.

Shares of CZA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

