Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,700,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.84. 78,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.87 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

