Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $1.25 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $92.62. 383,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,603. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.