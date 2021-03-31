Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,494,000 after buying an additional 139,743 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $20,087,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,340,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $250.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $262.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

