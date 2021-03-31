Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $3.55 Million in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKE. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,592 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,894.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,119,000.

NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $284.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.78. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

