Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $7.45 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 220,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 462,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,481,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,831. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.