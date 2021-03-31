Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.86. 1,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,318. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

