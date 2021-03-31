Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.60% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $177.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

