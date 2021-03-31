Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,437 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,099.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.49 and a one year high of $420.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.