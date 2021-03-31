Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

