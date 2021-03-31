Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

