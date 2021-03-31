Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. 216,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,939. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $93.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

