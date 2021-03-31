Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases Shares of 37,065 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 231.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 190,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.91. 926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,341. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $70.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.