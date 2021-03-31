Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases Shares of 7,357 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,543,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $191.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,072. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

