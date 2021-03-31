Rodgers & Associates LTD Takes $3.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $141.83. 59,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

