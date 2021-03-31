Rodgers & Associates LTD Takes $4.78 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.17. 25,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,123. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

