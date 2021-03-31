Rodgers & Associates LTD Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,752,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.31. 140,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

