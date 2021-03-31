Rodgers & Associates LTD Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.