Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Romeo Power updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMO shares. Cowen started coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

