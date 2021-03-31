Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Williams Financial Group

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Williams Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.70 price objective on the stock. Williams Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

RMO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RMO stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 327,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,650. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $8,996,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $4,048,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

