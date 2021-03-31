Rope Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Rope token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.84 or 0.00102777 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $14,483.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 491,379% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

