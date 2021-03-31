Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $404.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,087. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.26 and its 200 day moving average is $405.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

