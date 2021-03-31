RosCan Gold’s (RCGCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.80 target price on the stock.

