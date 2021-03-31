Ross Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

ROST stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $312,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,807 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

