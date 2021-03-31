Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,093,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,807 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,431. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

ROST traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.66. 16,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 143.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

