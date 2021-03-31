Rotten Price Hits $0.0252 on Major Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 98.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $48,767.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.08 or 0.00629859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 68,444,961 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.