Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Shares Up 8.4%

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROXG) shot up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.55. 896,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 745,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$580.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

