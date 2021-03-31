Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.27 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

