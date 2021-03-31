RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of RPC worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in RPC by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RPC by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

