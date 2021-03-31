RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. RPM International has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

