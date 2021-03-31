RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $49.38 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $58,156.10 or 0.98916526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $49.38 million and $201,808.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002251 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 849 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.