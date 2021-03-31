Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Up 9.9%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $27.82. 12,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,890,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

