Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/23/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

RUBY stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 278,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

