Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $15.83 million and $3.66 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.00636295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

