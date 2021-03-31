Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $49,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

RHP stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.