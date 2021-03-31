S.Finance (SFG) One Day Volume Tops $516,743.00

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One S.Finance token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $79,307.31 and $516,743.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 490,368.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00062107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.00323135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.83 or 0.00812117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00082618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031174 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

Buying and Selling S.Finance

