Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

