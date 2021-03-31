SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.26 ($16.77).

SFQ opened at €12.48 ($14.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $566.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.16. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €3.47 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of €13.40 ($15.76).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

