Safe Haven Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $29.92 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.50 or 0.01476748 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

