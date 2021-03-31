SafeCoin Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $585.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,163.84 or 1.00159197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00032701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.31 or 0.00305252 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00367272 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.73 or 0.00676714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00110014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002053 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

