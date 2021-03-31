Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.80 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.5% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 212,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. 711,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

