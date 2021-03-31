Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

