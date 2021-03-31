Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,229 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.14. 551,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912,061. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $147.85 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

