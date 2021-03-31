Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,671 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,399. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $191.90 and a one year high of $443.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

