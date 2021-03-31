Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises 1.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 110,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,327. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.38.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.