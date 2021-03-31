Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $7.65 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 6.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,598,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. 4,613,130 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.