Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE SAFE opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. Safehold has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Safehold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Safehold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.