SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $353,926.79 and $166.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00043406 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002613 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,538,836 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

